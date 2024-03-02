Stevo Pendarovski was the most faceless president we’ve ever had, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, during the conference held today to promote the opposition’s presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova.

There are turning points in history and I’m sure that the elections on April 24th and May 8th will be such turninig points. The citizens will make the right choice, and choose a Government led by VMRO-DPMNE and a President nominated by VMRO-DPMNE, said Nikoloski, who outlined some of the main strategic mistakes and gaffes made by the outgoing President Stevo Pendarovski. “Dimitar Kovacevski has not been Priem Minister for a month, and people no longer remember he ever held that office. The same thing will happen with Stevo Pendarovski”, Nikoloski said.

He painted a picture of the outgoing President who abused the AR Intelligence Agency for his political purposes, and who liked to spend entire days gossiping about his political opponents in the company of journalists and political commentators.

The best known example I speak of was when Stevo Pendarovski showed unseen naivety for a head of state and publicly disclosed a classified NATO briefing regarding the developments in Ukrane, Nikoloski said.

He asked Pendarovski about his promise to donate the large salary hike that was given to all state officials by Kovacevski’s Government. Pendarovski promised to make the donation, but never disclosed where he donated the money. He also promised not to use any perks of office after his term ends, and Nikoloski reminded him of this promise, urging him to keep it once he’s out after May 8th.