SDSM Vice President Sanja Lukarevska was the first to announce resignations in the party leadership due to the dismal results they are expected to have in the dual elections held today.

SDSM needs to conduct an analysis of the elections in order to be able to move forward. We managed to achieve many changes, in terms of higher salaries, pensions, NATO membership. The leadership needs to assume responsibility. SDSM will continue forward in the Parliament and in the municipalities. We will be the first to criticize the new Government and we will follow her work closely, Lukarevska said.