The State Electoral Commission’s count reached 36 percent of all votes, and it shows Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova leading Stevo Pendarovski by 62.7 percent against 30.37 percent.

Siljanovska has just under 150,000 votes, while Pendarovski is at under 72,000 votes. With the SEC confirming that turnout surpassed 40 percent, it is clear that Siljanovska will be the first woman President of Macedonia, and will remove Pendarovski after only one term in office.