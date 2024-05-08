Today, the second round of the seventh presidential elections is being held, simultaneously with the eleventh parliamentary elections in Macedonia.

Voters will be able to vote by circling one of the ordinal numbers in front of the seventeen lists of MP candidates. Lists of candidates for MPs have the Coalition for a European Future led by SDSM, the Coalition “Your Macedonia” of VMRO-DPMNE, the Coalition Brave for Macedonia led by GROM, the Coalition European Front of DUI, the political party Left, the Coalition from the Albanian opposition block “Vredi” , the political party Movement I KNOW – For our Macedonia, United Macedonia, New Alternative Skopje, AVAJA, European Citizen Movement, Macedonian Era Third/Macedonian Independent Lists – Sovereignists, Your Party, Rodina Macedonia, Desna, Democrats Skopje and Workers’ Party. The country is divided into six constituencies, and some coalitions and parties have lists only for certain constituencies.

Seven candidates participated in the first round of the seventh presidential election, which took place on April 24. Stevo Pendarovski, current president of Macedonia, candidate of the ruling SDSM, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, MP and professor at the “Justinian First” Faculty of Law in Skopje, candidate of the largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, Bujar Osmani, current minister, were in the race for the presidential post. for foreign affairs, candidate of the ruling DUI, Biljana Vankovska, professor at the Faculty of Philosophy in Skopje, as a candidate of the Left party, Arben Taravari, mayor of Gostivar, candidate of the opposition coalition of Albanian parties “Vredi”, Maksim Dimitrievski, mayor of Kumanovo, candidate of the newly formed party Za nasha Macedonia (ZNAM) and Stevco Jakimovski, mayor of the Skopje municipality Karposh and president of GROM.

According to the SEC results, in the first round of the presidential elections Siljanovska Davkova won 324,177 votes or 39.99 percent, while Pendarovski won 161,393 votes or 19.90 percent of the votes. The two will face each other today in the second round of the presidential elections.

On May 8, 1,814,317 voters have the right to vote in the second round of the presidential elections, while 1,815,350 voters have the right to vote in the parliamentary elections. Voters’ identification will be done with fingerprint devices. Yesterday, the day before the elections, the first to vote were the sick and infirm, prisoners, people in nursing homes and those registered from the diaspora, but only for the presidential elections.

Today’s double elections are the 24th declaration of the citizens since the independence of the state. These are 11 parliamentary elections that are conducted simultaneously with the second round of the seventh presidential election.

The first elections for members of the Parliament were held in 1990, the second in 1994, the third in 1998, the fourth in 2002, the fifth in 2006, the sixth in 2008, the seventh in 2011, the eighth in 2014, the ninth in 2016, and the tenth in 2020. .

In addition to parliamentary elections, six presidential elections were held – in 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019, as well as seven local elections – in 1990, 1996, 2000, 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017. The citizens went to a referendum three times, in 1991 when they decided on an independent and independent state, in 2004 when they voted for the newly proposed territorial division and in 2018 when they voted for the agreement between Macedonia and Greece.