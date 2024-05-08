The State Electoral Commission published guidelines for citizens’ voting. It clarifies the method and process of voting at the polling stations in several points.

Below is the SEC’s complete instructions for voting in the elections:

1. Voting is done in person at the polling stations in the Republic of Macedonia and in the DCP/CC.

2. The electoral board explains to the voters the method of voting and allows them to vote.

3. A voter can only appear at the polling station once to exercise his right to vote.

4. The voter submits the document for personal identification – a valid ID card or travel document, that is, an ID card or travel document whose validity has expired in the period from July 24, 2023 to April 24, 2024.

5. The voter puts a print of the index finger of the right hand on the biometric identification device, and if the voter does not have a right index finger, a print of the index finger of the left hand is taken, or in case the voter lacks these two fingers, a print of the next finger of the right hand is taken .

6. If the voter does not have two hands, the voter is entered into the technical equipment by searching through his unique identification number (EMBG).

7. If the UBIG cannot find a match of the fingerprint with the voter’s fingerprint in the electronic voter list, the voter is entered in the UBIG by reading the personal document on the MRZ scanner or by entering the unique identification number (EMBG), and then the voter fingerprints UBIG.

8. After confirming the identity, the voter puts his signature in the excerpt from the Voter’s List.

9. The ballot paper is torn from the cob in numerical order, it must be stamped on the front side of the place designated for the stamp and then given to the voter.

10. The voter votes alone, secretly behind a voting screen.

11. The voter casts the vote by circling the serial number in front of the title/name on the list with a ballpoint pen with blue ink.

12. The voter places the folded ballot in the ballot box.

13. The voter picks up the personal identification document.

14. A voter who has a physical disability or is illiterate and therefore cannot vote in a manner determined by the Electoral Code, has the right to bring with him a person who will help him during voting. If he does not bring with him a person who will help him during voting, then the electoral board will appoint another person from among the voters. The person must not influence the voter’s decision.

15. Family and group voting, as well as voting for another person, are prohibited.

16. It is forbidden to photograph the ballot with a mobile phone or camera.

17. It is forbidden to carry weapons at the polling station.