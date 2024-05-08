The data published on the website of the State Election Commission about the turnout until 11:00 a.m. in today’s double elections shows since this morning what was warned about after the first round of the presidential elections – the citizens of Albanian nationality are boycotting the election of the president of Macedonia.

These are the data so far on the turnout in the municipalities with a majority of Albanian population, and according to which the difference between voters who voted in the presidential vs parliamentary elections can be seen:

Gostivar 5049 with 6856

Tetovo 6077 with 9349

Lathe 3310 with 4266

Chair 3,461 with 2477

Arachinovo 354 with 738

Saraj 1359 with 2829

Lipkovo 457 with 1908

Students 353 with 285

Calyx 676 by 822

Bogovinje 640 with 1605

Želino 771 with 1823

Plasnica 270 with 447

As is already known, citizens with the right to vote today have the choice to vote in both elections or choose to vote only for the President and only for the Assembly. There were no official calls for a boycott of the elections from any political party, but it was constantly said that if the census for the turnout in the second round of the presidential elections is not achieved, i.e. there is no turnout of 40% of the registered voters – new elections will be held and an artificial one will be created. political crisis, in order to finally fulfill the demands of some of the Albanian politicians to elect the President of the Republic in the Assembly.