Hristijan Mickoski, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, spoke at today’s rally in Cheshinovo-Obleshevo as part of the ongoing presidential and parliamentary campaign, urging all citizens to cast their votes for VMRO-DPMNE and Professor Gordana Silajnovska Davkova in the elections on May 8.

He emphasized that abstaining from voting would effectively empower individuals such as Ali Ahmeti, Artan Grubi, Bujar Osmani, and Kreshnik Bekteshi to continue disrespecting the Macedonian people. Therefore, Mickoski urged everyone present in Cheshinovo-Obleshevo to participate in the electoral process on May 8. He specifically called for support for VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition “Your Macedonia,” endorsing Professor Gordana Silajnovska Davkova as the candidate.

During his speech, Mickoski elaborated on the “Platform 1198” program, highlighting several projects aimed at transforming Macedonia. In conclusion, he expressed gratitude to the citizens for the significant results achieved by VMRO-DPMNE and Professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova on April 24.