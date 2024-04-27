The Idrizovo Police Training Center hosted a ceremony on Saturday to honor the 2023–2024 class of newly promoted police officers. There were 416 men and 92 women among the 508 new police officers who finished their year-long training.

While congratulating the new police officers, acting prime minister Talat Xhaferi emphasized that leading the way in security is a noble and extremely responsible endeavor.

“I think that as future police officers, you will apply the knowledge and skills you have acquired through intensive training over the past year with diligence in the organizational units where you will be deployed,” Xhaferi stated.He urged the police to take pride in their work, be truthful and committed in their duties to the public, and professionally tackle any new challenges they face while anticipating the expected reactions. He emphasized that every citizen is equally important to the police, regardless of their identities, beliefs, or any other distinctions, and that this department operates exclusively in the service of the public.

“No task is less or more important for a professional police officer. Every citizen has an equal right to security and is treated equally under the law. As aspiring law enforcement officials, I anticipate that you will exhibit via your conduct and diligence that the police as an institution, is professional and successfully fulfills its legal responsibilities and tasks,” Xhaferi added.Police officers, according to Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski, are moving into a new stage of their careers.

First and foremost, I want to constantly remind you that you are all the architects of your own happiness. You alone are responsible for your success. Only your professionalism, cooperation, and kindness should lead to your success, Toshkovski stated.

He stated that every positive change starts with the individual, with their worldview, behavior, and actions, and not the other way around. He also stated that the law must be respected. Mitko Bojmacaliev, the additional deputy interior minister, congratulated them on finishing the police officer training program successfully and reminded them of all the accomplishments made in the past by the police force, such as the reconstruction of the Idrizovo Idrizovo Police Training Center.

Moreover, the names of the best police officers were unveiled during the ceremony.