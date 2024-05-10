New Spanish champions Real Madrid visit suffering Granada on Saturday with La Liga’s key affairs on the verge of being settled, despite four rounds of fixtures remaining After Los Blancos wrapped up the title last weekend and Girona secured Champions League qualification, attention turns to the other end of the table.Granada could already be down before kick-off at their Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium if Real Mallorca, 17th, defeat Las Palmas earlier on.Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich on Wednesday to reach the Champions League final and after putting off their title celebrations last week to focus on that game, will be in party mode.

The Andalucians are above only relegated Almeria and languish 11 points from safety with just 12 to play for. They were promoted last season but are poised to return swiftly to Spain’s second tier.