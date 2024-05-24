Ademola Lookman reflected on his Europa League final heroics, stating he always envisioned playing on such a stage when he began his career at Charlton.

Lookman scored a hat-trick as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0, marking their first loss of the season. Despite a challenging journey through Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham, and Leicester, Lookman found consistency in Italy under Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

On his success, Lookman said, “I’ve always had confidence in my ability. The past few years I’ve taken my game to a new level consistently. This is just the beginning.”

Lookman has scored 30 goals in two seasons at Atalanta, surprising Gasperini with his progress. Gasperini noted, “We saw potential in him, but his development exceeded expectations.”

This victory gave Atalanta their second trophy in 116 years. Gasperini remarked, “It’s a football fairy tale that shows meritocracy and faith in smaller teams can lead to great achievements.”

Leverkusen, unbeaten in 51 games, were on the verge of an invincible season and will play in the German Cup final on Saturday. Coach Xabi Alonso said, “It’s painful, but we must deal with it positively and be proud of our achievements.