The country was taken away from us. The people have lost control over the system, the institutions have been hijacked by a hundred DUI souls who manage everything. While those from SDSM are their faithful servants in every crime and tender.

And it’s really hypocritical for DUI and SDSM to say that they made brave decisions, which is courage to sell a name, a constitution, to problematize history, and to be at the gates of the EU again. Because even those from the EU know that criminals rule the country, said Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE at yesterday’s rally in Kočani.