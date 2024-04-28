The country was taken away from us. The people have lost control over the system, the institutions have been hijacked by a hundred DUI souls who manage everything. While those from SDSM are their faithful servants in every crime and tender.
And it’s really hypocritical for DUI and SDSM to say that they made brave decisions, which is courage to sell a name, a constitution, to problematize history, and to be at the gates of the EU again. Because even those from the EU know that criminals rule the country, said Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE at yesterday’s rally in Kočani.
Mickoski indicated that SDSM and DUI are ready to do anything to keep their seats and privileges.
That is why they are looking for the exit in both scenarios. The first is the quiet boycott of the presidential elections that they are advocating. While beating their chests that they will step in the second round, in fact they want to work on a silent boycott and softening the atmosphere of the elections. The second scenario is that of Kovacvski who made the most generous offer to Ali Ahmeti. Ahmeti has received a white sheet of paper from Kovachevski, on which he only needs to write the institutions and ministries he wants to receive, Mickoski said.
Comments are closed for this post.