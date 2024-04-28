A new political alternative has emerged, introducing a third option to the country’s landscape. The leader of the ZNAM Movement, Maksim Dimitrievski, pledged a transformative shift, asserting that the nation will never be the same again. He implored support for this new option, emphasizing its role in reshaping the government and opposition, thereby granting greater authority to the populace. Dimitrievski declared on Saturday evening in Kavadarci that the days of unchecked governmental actions are over, irrespective of who assumes power.

Joined by Mile Cekov, the principal figure on ZNAM’s electoral list in the fourth district, Dimitrievski toured Kavadarci, Negotino, and Prilep today. They conveyed appreciation for the backing received in the presidential race while heralding the emergence of a potent political force committed to stability in collaboration with the citizenry. Encouraging widespread participation in the upcoming May 8th elections, they urged support for their parliamentary candidates.

Cekov elaborated on their policy proposals, highlighting their significance for agriculture, particularly crucial for Tikvesh, the country’s largest wine-producing region. “Our agenda includes measures such as ensuring a minimum purchase price for agricultural goods. Additionally, we advocate for the implementation of a 13th salary and the alignment of minimum pension with the minimum wage,” Cekov emphasized.