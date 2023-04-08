VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the party will not participate in the work of the commission that the Government wants to form, to prepare constitutional amendments in line with the Bulgarian demands. The ruling majority took it upon itself to adopt amendments that will add the Bulgarian nation in the Constitution without consulting the opposition, and even threatening VMRO-DPMNE that it will buy or otherwise gain the votes of their members of Parliament, and now it’s stuck, as Bulgaria demands that Prime Minister Kovacevski delivers.

We will not participate in this group. We said so in the past and we explained our reason many times, Mickoski said, adding that the party stands by its proposal to adopt the Croatian constitutional model – it would open the door for numerous ethnic minorities to be added to the Preamble, including the Bulgarians, but Macedonia would be defined as the nation state of the Macedonians. It was Prime Minister Kovacevski and Foreign Minister Osmani, as well as international representatives, who first talked about the Croatian model. Despite the threat that we suffer political harm, we accepted the Croatian model and we agree to implement it in our Constitution, but now the Government walks back its proposal, Mickoski added.

Discussing the SDSM party’s plan to have party officials begin visiting supporters across the country, which indicates preparations for elections, Mickoski, who was visiting the Gazi Baba area of Skopje, pointed out that SDSM lost the local elections there 2:1 and added that they will lose the general elections 3:1.

SDSM are seen as liars by the voters and will be punished in the next general and presidential elections, whenever they take place. Even if they try to split the elections, as they say they intend to, they will be outclassed, Mickoski added. He ironically warned citizens not to open their doors to visiting SDSM officials, like they would to other criminals.