Today, the insurance companies welcomed the citizens with new price lists. The price of the auto liability policy has increased by 15.4 percent. So instead of the current 5,453 denars for an insurance policy for a 44 to 55 kilowatt vehicle, 6,292 denars or 893 denars more should now be set aside. 6 166 used to cost auto liability policy for vehicles from 55 to 66 kilowatts. With the price changes, it will now cost the citizens 7,115 denars. 8,233 denars will now be paid for an auto liability policy for a vehicle that is from 66 to 84 kilowatts, an item that so far amounted to 7,134 denars. For a vehicle from 84 to 110 kilowatts, the new price of the policies is 9,820, and so far it cost 8,510 denars. The increase in the prices of policies for vehicles over 110 kilowatts is also 15.4 percent, that is, instead of the 10,294 that was paid until now, 11,878 denars will be paid.The insurance companies received the information about the price increase on Monday. They were notified by the National Insurance Bureau. The information stated that the new prices should be applied from Thursday, coincidentally or not, the day after the election.

Insurance companies say that the price increase is justified, given that the price of auto parts is more expensive. But there is no answer as to why the citizens were not informed about such changes.

Automobile liability insurance is mandatory insurance according to the Law on Compulsory Traffic Insurance. This insurance covers the owner’s liability for damages caused to third parties, which may result in death, injury, impairment of health, damage and destruction of objects. The price for auto liability insurance is determined by the Auto Liability Commission under the Government of the Republic of Macedonia. The Government of the Republic of Macedonia makes a decision on the amount of the minimum and maximum technical premium.