Discussing the SDSM party’s plan to have party officials begin visiting supporters across the country, which indicates preparations for elections, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, who was visiting the Gazi Baba area of Skopje, pointed out that SDSM lost the local elections there 2:1 and added that they will lose the general elections 3:1.

SDSM are seen as liars by the voters and will be punished in the next general and presidential elections, whenever they take place. Even if they try to split the elections, as they say they intend to, they will be outclassed, Mickoski added. He ironically warned citizens not to open their doors to visiting SDSM officials, to protect themselves from crime.