After the successful completion of the inaugural joint event between the American University of Europe – FON (AUE FON) and the Macedonian Esports Federation (MESF), we are thrilled to announce a record number of interested young individuals, aged 18 to 28, who registered and participated in this significant occasion.



With approximately 70 participants in total, the substantial interest in the advancement of esports and education in this domain has been duly noted. This event not only reaffirms the relevance and significance of our respective institutions but also underscores the commendable level of enthusiasm and dedication among young individuals toward enhancing their knowledge and skills in the realm of esports and technology. It provides a platform for young enthusiasts to engage and learn from leading professionals in the field. Furthermore, the event underscores the commitment of both the American University of Europe – FON (AUE FON) and the Macedonian Esports Federation (MESF) toward nurturing young talents and fostering community development.



Buoyed by the overwhelming interest from the youth, we are further motivated to pursue our mission of education and development, aiming to provide even more opportunities for participation and advancement for future generations. In the days ahead, we will share insights and feedback from the event, as well as outline our plans for future activities and initiatives by the American University of Europe – FON (AUE FON) and the Macedonian Esports Federation (MESF).