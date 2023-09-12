Izet Mexhiti, leader of the newly formed Democratic Movement party that split from the ruling DUI party, said that it is high time for the currently ruling parties to go in the opposition and “help themselves by retiring many of their people”.

DUI is deeply involved in crime, in the casino business, every day they open new fast credit place in our neighborhoods, Mexhiti told the Sitel TV, explaining the reasons why he left the party.

Mexhiti is trying to unite the opposition Albanian parties such as BESA and the Alternative party. He said that the Albanian opposition is now focused on defeating DUI, and afterwards it will decide on its Macedonian partner. About the possible cooperation with VMRO-DPMNE, Mexhiti said that for the Albanian opposition it will be very important to have a partner dedicated to the EU integration of the country.