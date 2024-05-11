Kylian Mbappe has announced his departure from Paris St Germain at the end of the season. The French World Cup winner, whose contract expires in June, will not renew with PSG. He confirmed this in a social media video. While rumors link him to Real Madrid, his destination remains undisclosed. Mbappe will play his final PSG match this Sunday at Parc des Princes. Expressing gratitude, he thanked teammates, coaches, and staff. He acknowledges the difficulty of leaving after seven years but seeks new challenges. Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, becoming one of the most expensive players in history. Despite his prolific tenure, PSG’s Champions League ambitions remain unfulfilled, with their recent defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Mbappe leaves PSG after 371 appearances, scoring 287 goals and providing 126 assists.