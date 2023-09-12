German envoy Michael Roth, who is a strong supporter of the ruling SDSM party, urged the opposition in Macedonia to vote in favor of the Bulgarian amendments, to avoid potential instability in the Balkans.

We can achieve a breakthrough for Macedonia on the path to the European Union. And we must speed up the tempo. The people in this country are impatient. And it is not only in your but in our interest – we must not allow instability in another region, Roth said during a press conference with Bujar Osmani in Skopje.

He presented his plan for quicker integration of the Balkans in the EU which provides the possibility that candidate countries sit at the meetings of the European Council and Commission, greater financial assistance and the removal of veto rights in the opening of EU accession charters.