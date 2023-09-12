US Ambassador Angela Aggeler said that their legal team is still reviewing the changes to the Criminal Code that were urgently adopted last week, and will greatly reduce the penalties for abuse of office on the part of appointed officials.

Speaking at the most recent ground-breaking ceremony by the Bechtel company, Aggeler said that she can’t comment on the changes because she still hasn’t seen the amendments. Aggeler simply cited the recent remarks from the State Department that the judiciary in Macedonia should follow its set procedures. The State Department statement also warned that corruption is undermining Macedonia’s strategic ambitions.