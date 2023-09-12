In the past four years, 19 women have been murdered, said authors of the report on violence against women in Macedonia. The report, prepared by the AIRE center and public institutions labels these crimes – “femicide”.

A total of 17 perpetrators were charged, and in 14 instances they were found guilty and sentenced to prison. The other three cases led to mandatory hospitalization.

Labour Minister Jovanka Trencovska noted that murder of women is a dominant form of murders carried out in domestic violence cases – in 2019, of five domestic murders, three were against women; in 2020, it was three out of four and in 2021, three out of five.