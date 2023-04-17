Women from Russia, Ukraine, Serbia and Albania found in police raids in bars in Ohrid Macedonia 17.04.2023 / 15:57 Ohrid police raided two bars where they found 12 women – foreign citizens – hired as escorts. The women were from Russia, Ukraine, Serbia and Albania. Five of them did not report their stay in the country and will be expelled from the country. Ohridwomen Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Culture 10.04.2023 The Bechtel highway may damage the unique treasures of the Ohrid region Macedonia 31.03.2023 Bulgarian club Tsar Boris III in Ohrid ordered to change its name Macedonia Balkans 19.03.2023 Vucic-Kurti meeting in Ohrid ended without full agreement, but there is hope Macedonia News Huge line at the Greek – Macedonian border after the Easter weekend Foreign Minister Osmani claims that he has the right to use the Albanian language during official meetings Attempted rape of a minor in Prilep Bizarre: Two reports of mothers attacked by their children in one day Archbishop Stefan: We celebrate our first Easter as equal among other Orthodox churches Doctor who filmed Tiktok with patients in the Tetovo hospital gynecology ward may lose his license Healthcare Ministry won’t get involved in the disputed distribution of the cystic fibrosis drug Drug runner tried to flee the police with a kilo of marijuana .
