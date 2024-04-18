On the first day of the election campaign, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the party expects to win a major victory that will begin a thorough reset of Macedonia. Nikoloski was speaking in Ohrid, where VMRO traditionally begins its election campaigns, and which is the site of a large rally this evening.

The complete reset of Macedonia will mean fight against crime and corruption, restoration of national pride of the Macedonians and numerous projects that we plan in the coming period. We need to look truth in the eyes and see that at this moment Macedonia is ruled by a small clique that is driven by its personal interests. That is not acceptable. We can’t allow Talat Xhaferi to remain as Prime Minister. That is why VMRO-DPMNE is fighting to win the most seats and form the next Government where we won’t be blackmailed by anyone, Nikoloski said while calling into the Sitel TV evening news.

Nikoloski promised that local municipalities can expect to gain a billion EUR more over the next four years, money that are currently wasted through corruption by the DUI – SDSM Government. He also announced major new programs for homebuying for young couples and a 5,000 denars increase in retirement incomes for the pensioners.