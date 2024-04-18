VMRO-DPMNE begins the campaign with a rally in Ohrid (LIVE VIDEO) Macedonia 18.04.2024 / 20:28 VMRO-DPMNE is opening its formal general election campaign this evening, with a large rally in Ohrid. The largest party in Macedonia always begins its campaigns in the cultural capital of Macedonia. You can follow the rally live. vmroOhridrally Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles News 14.04.2024 Siljanovska: I feel younger after every rally Macedonia 04.04.2024 Speaking in front of a large rally in Skopje, Mickoski accuses SDSM of giving the country away to Ali Ahmeti Macedonia 29.03.2024 Mickoski: The coalition of VMRO-DPMNE “Your Macedonia” stands behind the wave of changes that should ensure a stable and strong Macedonia Macedonia News Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE will run an optimistic campaign leading up to the elections on May 8 SSM leader: The union building case is being reviewed by a civil court All six electoral districts’ list principals are presented by the “Worth It” coalition Paranormal situation: Sela parliamentary speaker, Bujar head of state – DUI started the campaign for the parliamentary elections with a simulation SDSM threw Macedonia into chaos Tache was scared: He refused to tell Osmani about “Open Balkans” Siljanovska Davkova: Because of Pendarovski and Osmani, we have 17 unfilled embassies Mickoski: We feel that the future president Gordana Siljanovska Davkova has the confidence .
Comments are closed for this post.