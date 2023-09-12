Zudi Enuzi Koka, official of the Alliance of Albanians party, was named head of the powerful state owned energy transit company MEPSO. Enuzi is best known as the brother of Cufi Koka, owner of the Koka hotel, who opened fire on protesters from the VMRO-DPMNE party last year, including the party’s leader Hristijan Mickoski.

The incident happened as the opposition protesters were walking through the city to show their rejection of the Bulgarian demands for constitutional amendments – which the Government has accepted. Cufi Koka and several other men ran toward the group and opened fire. Fortunately no-one was hit.

Enuzi Koka was then director of the public communal hygiene company in the city of Skopje and was immediately fired from his position. But now his AA party is an essential part of the DUI – SDSM coalition and has its choice of lucrative public companies it wants to take over.