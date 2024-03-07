The Electricity Transmission System Operator of the Republic of North Macedonia (MEPSO) has confirmed that it is currently addressing a cyberattack. However, the company emphasized in a press release on Thursday that the cyber incident did not target its critical energy infrastructure, ensuring that it remains secure and fully operational. MEPSO assured the public that the power grid’s integrity and the electricity supply have not been compromised.

Despite taking extensive measures to safeguard against cyberattacks, MEPSO acknowledged facing such incidents in recent days. The company reported the cyberattack to relevant authorities in accordance with cybersecurity regulations. MEPSO’s team, in collaboration with cybersecurity experts, is actively working to mitigate the effects of the cyberattack and normalize the company’s everyday operations, as stated in the press release.