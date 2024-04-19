Our economy is constantly affected by political polarization and the actions of political parties, which treat everything, including the economy, as revolving around their own agendas. Since we are entering a period of negotiations with the EU, the country needs to adopt both a state consensus on EU accession and an economic state consensus, stated Bujar Osmani, presidential candidate of DUI’s European Front coalition and current foreign minister, on Friday.

Speaking to the media before a meeting at the Economic Chamber of North Macedonia as part of a series of discussions with economic stakeholders, Osmani said he would share information about global trends and their impact on the country’s economy while also gathering their insights and expert analyses on economic trends.

Osmani emphasized that the president’s role extends beyond geopolitical guidance and bridging ethnic and political narratives; it includes fostering state consensus.

If elected president, Osmani plans to propose the creation of a national council for economic growth, consisting of political party representatives and economic actors.

“This council would function as a state steering committee, tasked with establishing state consensus on key parameters and regulations for accelerated, sustainable development,” Osmani said.

The national council would include five working groups focused on efficient institutions and professional administration, sustainable finances, digitization, human capital, and infrastructure. These groups would develop policies, laws, and regulations to present to the national council for consideration before political parties adopt them and they are implemented by both the government and the opposition.