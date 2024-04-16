VLEN presidential candidate Arben Taravari announced that, after being elected, he will ban gambling and the booming easy credit industry that is rife with fraud.

I witnessed the large number of casinos in Struga, as well as the fast credit banks. I see how harmful they are to the economy and the citizens of Struga. As VLEN coalition, after entering the next Government we will immediately take steps to ban gambling in Macedonia, as was done in Kosovo. We will stop the work of these fast credit banks that are seriously damaging the budget of the citizens. We will help the citizens who already have debts toward these banks, and will cover them by the state or the Government, said Taravari.