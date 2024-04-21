Albanian opposition presidential candidate Arben Taravari said that Macedonia needs to work toward a bloc with Bulgaria and Greece, besides Albania and Kosovo, as a way to ward off Serbian influence.

Several weeks ago I had a possibility to sit down with a US professor of geostrategy, who explained things to me. The first triangle needs to be Skopje – Tirana – Pristina, and the second triangle, which is very important, is Skopje – Sofia – Athens. Fortunately we have correct relations with Pristina and we need to have as strong as possible cooperation with Tirana. And in the future we need to think how to develop cooperation with Sofia and Athens. These two triangles will prevent the influence from the North or the Russian influence, Taravari said.