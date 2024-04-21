In an interview with the Macedonian Information Agency (MIA), VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that he expects his coalition to be the absolute winner in the coming dual elections, and will be able to consolidate to 61 votes that will allow it to choose the Albanian opposition VLEN bloc as their post-election coalition partner.

I could not project the exact number of seats today, but I think that VMRO-DPMNE will be able to consolidate 61 votes after May 8th. The coalition will be absolute winner of the elections. Of course, we will invite a coalition partner, for the reason that we value the representation of smaller ethnic communities. We never close doors in politics, but my priority is to form a coalition with the Albanian opposition, Mickoski said when asked about the prospect of forming a coalition with Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party, which VMRO has been highly critical of, because of their rampant corruption.

Mickoski added that the party’s #1198 Platform is not focused only toward Macedonians but includes programs covering the needs of all citizens, regardless of their ethnic background. The program will generate growth of 3 to 5 percent per year, reduce inflation to 2 percent and the yawning budget deficit – from 3.6 to 2.9 percent. The unemployment rate will go down from 12 to 7.5 percent, predicted Mickoski.