The situation in the Middle East made oil more expensive on the stock markets, and the president of the Energy Regulatory Commission, Marko Bislimoski, told Telma TV that next week there will be a clearer picture of what will happen to fuel prices, but he does not expect a serious price increase today.

And whether that would happen further, it will depend on what the situation will be with Israel and Iran in the next few days.Experts on this issue warn that a new price shock is ahead if this growth continues. Since the beginning of the year, the price of oil has increased by about ten percent. At the same time, the dollar is also growing. The authorities in the country say that these are situations that cannot be acted upon except to be monitored.