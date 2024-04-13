VMRO-DPMNE official Trajko Slaveski announcecd that once in power, the party will begin a serious fight against corruption.

Corruption is the gangrenous wound on our society. Everybody sees what’s happening in the country. It is noted not only by the ordinary citizens but by international experts and observers as well. That is why fighting corruption is one of the central positions of our program, Slaveski said.

The former Finance Minister warned that the next Government will have a seriously constrained fiscal situation, with the major spending allocation for the Bechtel highways. “The next Government will need to stabilize the macroeconomic situation, to ensure price stability and to end the spiral of salaries and prices”, Slaveski added.