According to a press release from the State Statistical Office, consumer prices in March 2024 increased by 4 percent compared to March 2023, with retail prices showing a 3.8 percent uptick.

The Office reported that inflation, as gauged by the Consumer Price Index, rose by 0.9 percent in March 2024 compared to February 2024.

This inflationary trend in March 2024, compared to the previous month, is attributed to rises in various consumer price groups: Transport by 3.1 percent, Food and non-alcoholic beverages by 1.3 percent, Miscellaneous goods and services by 0.6 percent, Recreation and culture, Restaurants and hotels by 0.5 percent, Clothing and footwear by 0.2 percent, and Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Health, and Communications by 0.1 percent each.

Conversely, there was a slight decrease of 0.1 percent in the Consumer Price Index for the group Furnishings, household equipment, and routine household from February 2024 to March 2024.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index for the group Education remained unchanged from the previous month.

Additionally, retail prices in March 2024 saw a 1 percent increase compared to February 2024.