As our mayor in Sveti Nikole has been building for two and a half years, this is how the future central government, that is, the VMRO-DPMNE government, will work. Here, it is built with a vision, with a strategy and a plan, and the citizens feel that – said the holder in IE 3 from VMRO-DPMNE; Dimitar Kovacki, who was in Saint Nikole today.

He had a meeting with pensioners and farmers, in order, as he says, to see the categories of citizens who were rejected by SDS.