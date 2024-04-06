As our mayor in Sveti Nikole has been building for two and a half years, this is how the future central government, that is, the VMRO-DPMNE government, will work. Here, it is built with a vision, with a strategy and a plan, and the citizens feel that – said the holder in IE 3 from VMRO-DPMNE; Dimitar Kovacki, who was in Saint Nikole today.
He had a meeting with pensioners and farmers, in order, as he says, to see the categories of citizens who were rejected by SDS.
We are here to offer our projects, to say that after 5,000 denars we will linearly increase the pension of all pensioners and to say that we will invest 800 million euros in agriculture. We are here to say that the time has come for changes, we are here to confirm that Gordana Siljanovska Davkova should be the future president of the Republic of Macedonia.
I ask and invite all citizens on April 24 to come out and massively join the changes, to cast their vote for a proud Macedonia, for your Macedonia – Kovacki said.
Comments are closed for this post.