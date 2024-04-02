As of June 1st, 2024, travelers will have a new reason to rejoice as AEGEAN, the Greek flag carrier and a proud member of STAR ALLIANCE, in collaboration with TAV Airports, introduces an exciting seasonal route directly linking Skopje International Airport with Corfu Airport. This initiative promises an exceptional connection between the bustling city of Skopje and the idyllic island of Corfu, Greece.

Marking a significant milestone in air travel, this new route will commence operations on June 1st, offering travelers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the splendor and allure of Corfu. Passengers can look forward to exploring its rich historical landmarks, breathtaking natural scenery, and pristine azure waters, all while enjoying the convenience of a direct flight from Skopje Airport, courtesy of AEGEAN.

Nejat Kurt, General Manager of TAV Macedonia, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with AEGEAN, stating, “As an airport operator, we are thrilled to announce the launch of AEGEAN’s new seasonal route connecting Skopje with Corfu, as of June 1st. Following Athens and Sarajevo, directly connecting Corfu will be the third destination that AEGEAN launches from Skopje International Airport. This new leisure route is proof that the partnership and cooperation with AEGEAN continue by expanding Skopje’s connectivity. It will provide easiness and comfort for our passengers who want to reach one of the most attractive Greek islands as their vacation destination.”

AEGEAN will operate direct flights between Skopje and Corfu until the end of September, with two weekly frequencies, departing every Saturday (Sunday) and Tuesday (Wednesday). Departure from Skopje Airport will be at 21:35h (local time) on Saturdays and Tuesdays, arriving at Corfu Airport at 23:50h (local time). On Sundays and Wednesdays, departure from Corfu Airport will be at 00:20h (local time), with arrival at Skopje Airport at 00:30h (local time). Flight tickets are now available on AEGEAN’s official website and through travel agencies.

Pepi Stamati, Deputy CCO Network and Revenue, expressed AEGEAN’s commitment to enhancing connectivity in the region, stating, “Following the commencement of AEGEAN’s flight, connecting Skopje and Sarajevo last October, we are now pleased to announce the launch of another new direct route from Skopje to Corfu. As of June, passengers from Skopje will have the opportunity to travel directly to Corfu twice a week and enjoy a unique travel experience with the convenience and reliability that AEGEAN offers. With this new additional flight, we increase connectivity and expand our presence in the Balkan area while offering enhanced passenger options.”

TAV Airports officials anticipate that this new seasonal route will significantly enrich Skopje International Airport’s portfolio and route network map. Given Corfu’s status as a sought-after summer destination, the route is expected to attract a considerable influx of travelers, especially with the journey taking just one hour and 15 minutes.

In January and February 2024, TAV Macedonia, a subsidiary of TAV Airports, recorded 243,244 passengers at both Macedonian airports – Skopje International Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport, representing a notable increase of 47% compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, the number of flights at both airports during the first two months amounted to 1,931, reflecting a 38% annual increase.