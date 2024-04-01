According to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), diesel and extra light household oil prices will decrease by Mden 1 per liter starting at midnight on Monday. In contrast, gasoline fuel EUROSUPER BS-98 will see a price increase of Mden 0.5, while EUROSUPER BS-95 will stay the same.

Extra light household oil will be sold for Mden 75 per liter, while EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) will cost Mden 76 per liter.

While EUROSUPER BS-98 is still priced at Mden 85 per liter, its new price is Mden 87.5 per liter.

The retail price of Mazut will increase by Mden 0.683 per kilogram in accordance with the ERC’s ruling, making a kilogram now cost Mden 45.459.