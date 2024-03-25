Marko Bislimoski, chair of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), emphasized the commission’s commitment to ensuring stability in heating energy prices through various means. He assured that household heating prices will remain unchanged and may even decrease depending on subsidies. Bislimoski stated that the decision regarding heating prices for households will be made in July, following the usual procedure. He highlighted the commission’s prioritization of supporting households not previously subsidized during the energy crisis, rather than opting for populist measures. Bislimoski also mentioned a 35 percent reduction in the prices for non-households in the City of Skopje due to decreased gas procurement costs. He pledged to closely monitor gas price trends and assess their impact in the upcoming period.