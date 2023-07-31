The prices of gasoline fuels are set to rise by MKD 1 as of Monday midnight, and the price of diesel is upped by MKD 2, said the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will stand at MKD 85.5 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 will be sold at MKD 87.5 per liter, EURODIESEL – MKD 76.5, while extra light fuel oil – MKD 75.5 per liter.

The ERC’s decision also increases the retail price of Mazut M-1 NS by MKD 1.204 to MKD 43.542 per kilogram.

Price adjustments are due to international oil price fluctuations and changes in currency rates, the ERC notes.