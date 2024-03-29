On Friday, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Macedonia and the Ministry of Transport and Maritime Affairs of Montenegro signed a Protocol concerning the liberalization of freight transport to and from third countries. Effective from May 1, 2024, the liberalization will remain in force for one year, aimed at evaluating the situation regarding international road transport. The ultimate goal is to achieve exemption from permits in the subsequent period. This agreement was forged during a meeting of the Mixed Macedonian-Montenegro Commission for international road transport of passengers and goods, held in Skopje.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the two countries have thus far reciprocally exchanged a total of 300 permits for transport to and from third countries, signifying their significant importance for freight transport.

The Ministry further stated in a press release that liberalization marks a significant stride toward eliminating all administrative procedures related to permits. This streamlined process is expected to enhance transport efficiency, fostering increased economic cooperation between Macedonia and Montenegro. The Protocol obligates both parties to mutually recognize the certificate of professional competence for managing transport in international or internal road transport.

This meeting marked the first gathering of the Mixed Macedonian-Montenegro Commission for international road transport of passengers and goods in 13 years. A series of measures were adopted during the session, aimed at substantially enhancing cooperation between Macedonia and Montenegro in the realm of road and freight transport.