The former director of the National Agency for European Educational Programs, Lidija Dimova, in a statement to “Focus” by name and surname, says who pressured her to withdraw the report she filed for the embezzlement of 2.2 million euros of European money.

In April 2020, I received a “greeting” from the government with a list of projects to “let go”. In June 2020, then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev – in the presence of Nola Ismajloska – asked me to withdraw the criminal complaint.

In October, I was fired for “unethical behavior” (ask Ljupco Nikolovski what that means), and in July 2021, Nola was named regional coordinator for the EU, of course, after voting to change the country’s name.

In the next few months, the new director of the National Agency, Marko Gjorgievski, will pay off all disputed projects from the scheme worth 2.2 million euros – says Dimova for “Focus”.