The former prime minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev is currently in the United States. This information would have gone unnoticed if he, as the Lord provided, did not brag about where he was and even sent political messages about the events in Macedonia. The organizer of Zaev’s trip to the USA is the “Center Power Academy” organization. This probably doesn’t mean anything to you, but when you say Canvas it immediately becomes clearer. Kanvas is the creator, the organizer of the Colorful Revolution, which was the organizer of the protests in 2015 and 2016 against VMRO-DPMNE. Zoran Zaev was a constant speaker at the protests of the Coloreds, and what is the ultimate goal of calling Zaev to the United States remains to be seen.



The head of Kanvas is the Serbian Srdja Popovic. He works according to a book such as the book “Mustra za revolucioni” written by Popović. The painting of the monuments, the throwing of paint in the fountains, the protests, the blocking of the streets, the graffiti all over the city… it’s all Popovic’s invention. The leader of CANVAS says in the book that the violent overthrow of legally elected governments is a well-tested recipe in Serbia in the nineties, Ukraine, Syria, Egypt, Tunisia.



The ultimate goal of CANVAS in these revolutions is to overthrow the legally elected government, and to bring the so-called pro-democratic government, which would be a puppet of the West.