A coalition between VMRO-DPMNE and the Albanian opposition is almost certain, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and the leaders of Vlen announced today.

In addition to Vredi, the door is left open for Maxim Dimitrievski’s ZNAM, so that the parliamentary majority will be even larger. It is expected that the support for VMR0-DPMNE, Vredi and ZNAM in the parliamentary elections will increase.

Leader Mickoski confirmed today that Vlen did not set constitutional amendments as a condition for coalition.



Izet Majiti has no doubt who should be in the future government led by VMRO-DPMNE



Afrim Gashi is of a similar opinion.