The purchase of eight new helicopters from the company “Leonardo” will amount to 249.9 million euros, with the first delivery expected in the second half of 2026, as announced by Minister of Defense Slavjanka Petrovska today.

During a press conference held after her visit to the pilot training center at the barracks in Petrovec, Petrovska emphasized that the price includes not only the helicopters but also the construction of a hangar and appropriate training for the pilots. Regarding the initial price foreseen for the procurement, Petrovska noted that prices have been consistently rising in various sectors, including the military industry, in recent years. She added that while some of the helicopters will be armed, the rest will also have the option to be armed additionally if the need arises.

Petrovska also mentioned that two helicopters sent for overhaul in the Czech Republic will return in the coming days, as the overhaul has been completed and final checks are underway. Furthermore, she informed that the ministry received a letter from the Anti-corruption Agency late yesterday afternoon regarding the procurement of the helicopters. The necessary documentation is already being prepared, and Petrovska expressed hope that it would be delivered to the commission even before the specified deadline.