Lidija Dimova, director of the National Agency for European Educational Programmes and Mobility, said she would not resign until she found out how 2.2 million euros had been embezzled.
I have to disappoint VMRO-DPMNE who demand my resignation. I will not resign until I find out how 2.2 million euros were embezzled. They say they are afraid I would delete the data. Do not worry, the system in Brussels is such that all data is written automatically, there is no deletion, Dimova said at Tuesday’s press conference.
Comments are closed for this post.