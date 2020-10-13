Lidija Dimova, director of the National Agency for European Educational Programmes and Mobility, said she would not resign until she found out how 2.2 million euros had been embezzled.

I have to disappoint VMRO-DPMNE who demand my resignation. I will not resign until I find out how 2.2 million euros were embezzled. They say they are afraid I would delete the data. Do not worry, the system in Brussels is such that all data is written automatically, there is no deletion, Dimova said at Tuesday’s press conference.