Three representatives of the field of art and culture from Europe and Latin America received the Goethe – medal for 2024. The bearers are the art historian and cultural manager Iskra Geshoska from Macedonia, the literary translator Claudia Cabrera from Mexico and the theater worker Carmen Romero Quero from Chile, as the Goethe Institute announced today, Deutsche Welle reported.

The Goethe Medal is one of Germany’s most important recognitions for cultural creators from abroad.

The prize will be awarded in Weimar on August 28, 2024, the birthday of the poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832).

In the reasoning of the jury for awarding the prestigious recognition to Iskra Geshoska, it is said that she created important platforms for the independent cultural scene in Macedonia. She is the co-founder of the Crik Festival of Critical Culture and the Cooperative Network, which encourages European cultural exchange in the former Yugoslav states.