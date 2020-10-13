Out of 680 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 80 new cases have been registered in Macedonia, and three people have passed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-54, Kumanovo-1, Tetovo-3, Veles-4, Kavadarci-2, Gostivar-7, Kriva Palanka-1, Kocani-3, Vinica-2, Delcevo-1 and Sveti Nikole-2.

The Public Health Institute registered today 97 recovered patients from all over the country.

3 people died, one patient from Skopje (aged 48), one from Struga (aged 78) and one from Strumica (aged 68).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 21,193 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 16,397 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 800. At the moment, there are 3,996 active cases across the country.