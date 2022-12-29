Several countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from China because of a surge in COVID-19 infections after the country rolled back its stringent “zero-Covid” policy, reports Al Jazeera.

From the United States to Japan, nations are worried that new variants could emerge from China’s continuing outbreak and that Beijing may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no reports of new variants yet, but there is widespread concern over the lack of information and data from China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it was very concerned about rising reports of severe cases across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero-COVID” policy.

While Beijing has moved to reopen its borders and will, from January 8, scrap mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals, these countries have introduced curbs on arrivals from China.

