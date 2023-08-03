A total of €8.8 million will be invested in the financial support of agriculture with the last call of IPARD 2 program, to be announced on Friday.

“Our goal is to use the maximum of this program, to the last euro. Until now we have concluded 2,369 contracts, which is more than Serbia, Albania, and Monte Negro together”, the Minister of Agriculture, Water Supply, and Forestry, Ljupcho Nikolovski said on Thursday.

He added that no assets of the IPARD 2 program will be returned, as opposed to the IPARD 1 program, when €60 million were returned unused.