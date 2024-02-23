The SDSM government resorts to various tactics to attract voters, regardless of their current approval ratings. Employment opportunities are extended to all sides, as the government lacks distinct programs and projects. A case of widespread bribery is evident in the actions of Minister of Agriculture, Ljupco Nikolovski, who, on January 27, advertised fixed-term employment positions for 38 individuals. What makes this situation particularly noteworthy is that the government had resigned the day before, paving the way for the formation of a technical government. Remarkably, on January 28, just one day after the announcement, the technical government was elected.



Despite these circumstances, Nikolovski proceeded without hesitation and published a notice seeking 38 junior associates, referees, and advisers for all regional units. This information was also made available on the Ministry of Agriculture’s website.