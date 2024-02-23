Late on Thursday, Mitko Bojmacaliev, the Additional Deputy Minister of Interior, expressed his welcome for the arrival of 140,000 passport booklets and announced that another shipment of 85,000 booklets is expected soon.

Deputy Minister Bojmacaliev highlighted that the total number of delivered passport booklets has now reached 1,734,600. He encouraged all citizens to initiate the replacement of their passports, assuring that ministry services are well-prepared to offer assistance throughout the issuance process.

In a press release, the Ministry of Interior emphasized its readiness to meet the increased demand and assured the public that they are fully equipped to address the citizens’ requirements in the process of renewing personal documents.